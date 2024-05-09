Merit Financial Group LLC Has $283,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,282 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,177 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after buying an additional 2,744,656 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $120,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,241,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,055,000 after buying an additional 295,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,933,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,169,000 after acquiring an additional 370,652 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

