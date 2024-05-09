Merit Financial Group LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 2,637.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in PPL by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 113,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in PPL by 432.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 383,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 311,408 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

