Merit Financial Group LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

