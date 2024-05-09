Merit Financial Group LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,400,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 79.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 759,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 335,448 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 571,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 263,200 shares during the period.

NYSE:RQI opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

