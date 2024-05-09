Merit Financial Group LLC Has $374,000 Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.58. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

