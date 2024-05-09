Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

