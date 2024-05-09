Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $277,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,246,420.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,524 shares of company stock worth $38,491,358 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

