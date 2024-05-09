Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Up 1.1 %

IP stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $331,402. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.