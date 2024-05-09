Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,508 Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,075,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSR opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $92.56.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

