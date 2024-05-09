Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 910,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 267,833 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

