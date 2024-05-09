Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 30,164 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,164 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,017,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 841,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

