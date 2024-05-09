Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 41,099 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,099 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,853 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 125.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after buying an additional 1,257,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 870,606 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of MPW opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

