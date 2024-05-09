Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 5,083 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,870,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,608,000 after buying an additional 31,571 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,371,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,451 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $52.52.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. HSBC increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 365,667 shares of company stock worth $18,592,670. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

