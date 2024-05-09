Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 789 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Cigna Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 224,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60,683 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $347.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.21. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,277 shares of company stock worth $37,687,884 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

