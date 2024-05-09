Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 833 Shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $899,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYSA opened at $14.77 on Thursday. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (HYSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in its own suite of fixed-income products specializing in high-yield USD-denominated corporate bonds. It offers diversified sector exposure and no bond maturity limitations.

