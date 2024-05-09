Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSPM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,428,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,620,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,217,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $295.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

