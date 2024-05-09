Metagenomi, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:MGX)

Get Metagenomi alerts:

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Metagenomi in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metagenomi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Metagenomi’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of MGX opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55. Metagenomi has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $12.74.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

