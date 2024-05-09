MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 74,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in MetLife by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

