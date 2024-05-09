MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $86.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.