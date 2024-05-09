MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $35,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $353.20 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.85 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -142.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

