Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Morningstar worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Morningstar by 55.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,486 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $2,233,073.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,733,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,900,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,486 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total transaction of $2,233,073.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,733,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,900,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.34, for a total transaction of $2,635,520.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,741,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,597,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,913 shares of company stock valued at $30,983,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $295.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.10 and a twelve month high of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.04.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MORN. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

