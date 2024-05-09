Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

MOS opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after buying an additional 391,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 232,949 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $2,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

