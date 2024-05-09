M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $122.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $5,053,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 50,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $5,053,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,100. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

