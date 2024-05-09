M&T Bank Corp Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,236,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,197,000 after purchasing an additional 357,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,952,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,157,000 after buying an additional 207,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on QSR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,933 shares of company stock worth $47,972,876. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

