M&T Bank Corp Has $2.56 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 577,765 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,750,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after buying an additional 75,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 422,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

