M&T Bank Corp Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 141,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 43,056 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 377,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 231,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KMI opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

