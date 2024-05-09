M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,589 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $805,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 351,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,206,273 shares of company stock valued at $178,543,602. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

