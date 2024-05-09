M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Yum China alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Yum China by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,530,000 after buying an additional 295,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Yum China by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,819,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,682,000 after purchasing an additional 337,033 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Yum China by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,088,000 after purchasing an additional 916,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after buying an additional 433,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,451,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,315,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $37.30 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUMC

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.