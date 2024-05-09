M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

DELL opened at $131.75 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.16. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

