M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,370 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of Helen of Troy worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $98.70 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average of $111.49.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

