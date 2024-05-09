M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,119 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,724,000 after acquiring an additional 166,999 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 64,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

