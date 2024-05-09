M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,181 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CoStar Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 459,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

