M&T Bank Corp Sells 12 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total value of $11,265,075.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,523,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,302 shares of company stock worth $39,766,492 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVR Price Performance
Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,563.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7,750.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7,079.95. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $99.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current year.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
