M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,861 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at $941,562,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,576,000 after acquiring an additional 103,510 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

