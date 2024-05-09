M&T Bank Corp Sells 990 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $118.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.34. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

