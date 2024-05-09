Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) Trading 10.3% Higher

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 42,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 133,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Murano Global Investments Stock Performance

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

