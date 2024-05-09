Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,846 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 730,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,564,000 after purchasing an additional 681,238 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 795,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,675,000 after buying an additional 555,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after buying an additional 533,086 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $59.91 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

