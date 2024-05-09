Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $1,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $95.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $98.82.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,821,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,821,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,750 shares of company stock worth $31,864,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

