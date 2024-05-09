Nathan D. Manning Sells 3,000 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

