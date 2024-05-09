National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $212,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $1,381,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $7,538,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

