Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,125 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,240 shares of company stock worth $4,891,324 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $273.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.90 and a 200 day moving average of $283.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.