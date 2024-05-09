Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 21,253 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Juniper Networks worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after buying an additional 2,804,509 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 276.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 923,680 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,615,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 487.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 845,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 701,856 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 215.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 969,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 662,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,530. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

