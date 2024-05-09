Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,990 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

NYSE FMX opened at $119.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.34. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

