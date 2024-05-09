Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 65,911 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,911 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,274,000 after acquiring an additional 265,583 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 186,627 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,647,000 after purchasing an additional 166,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after buying an additional 1,220,599 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

ST stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -386.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.