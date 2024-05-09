Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.23 Million Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,757 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

