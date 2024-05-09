Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,472 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.49% of Janus International Group worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,994 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after buying an additional 2,027,286 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,260,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,597,000 after buying an additional 873,130 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 233,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,671,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after buying an additional 1,173,128 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Janus International Group news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Janus International Group news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,300 in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.01 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

