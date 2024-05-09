Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 226.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,994 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,579 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,213,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,811,000 after purchasing an additional 227,725 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 406,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 144,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,551,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1,601.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 112,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.