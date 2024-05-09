Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.84 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.18% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after acquiring an additional 909,819 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4,518.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 356,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 349,174 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,017,000 after acquiring an additional 233,393 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $6,442,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70,554 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $92.28 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -146.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 4.47%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

