Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,724,000 after purchasing an additional 166,999 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,005,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,231,000 after buying an additional 95,559 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

