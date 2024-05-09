Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 7,418 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

